Services
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Romy's Holiday Inn at Kelly Lake
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Romy's Holiday Inn at Kelly Lake
Resources
Bernard Vann


1938 - 2019
Bernard Vann Obituary
Bernard Vann

Suring - Bernard J. "Vann" Vann, age 81 of Suring, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at The Bay at Suring Nursing Home with his wife, Sandy, by his side. Vann was born in Keshena, WI on June 26, 1938 to the late Jesse and Lucille (Corn) Vann. He was raised and went to school there. On October 3, 1966, Vann married Sandy Hansen. They recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary with cake at the nursing home. Vann and Sandy lived in Milwaukee for 28 years where he worked in sewer construction. He was a proud member of the Laborers' Local Union #113 for 53 years. Vann worked hard and loved his job. Vann loved hunting and fishing when his health permitted. He enjoyed going up North with the boys, going to the Senior Center, taking rides and eating out.

Bernard is survived by his wife, Sandy; 2 sisters, Joyce (Francis) Boivin and Maeda Loudbear; brother, Jerry Vann. He is further survived by many other dear relatives and special friends.

Sandy would like to thank Dr. Wittman, The Bay at Suring Nursing Home and all the wonderful nursing staff for his care. He had his own special names for each and every one of you. A special thanks to Bob and Kay Lucas and all our caring neighbors; your kindness and love will never be forgotten.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Romy's Holiday Inn at Kelly Lake from 12 pm until the memorial service at 2 pm. Romy's was always special to Vann. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

May the Great Spirit keep you in His care my love.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
