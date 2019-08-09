|
Bernice B. Rukamp
Green Bay - Bernice B. Rukamp, 92, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born on July 27, 1927, in Green Bay to Joseph and Antonia (Sulculki) Sadowski.
In 1945, Bernice married the love of her life, Raymond Rukamp, and together they raised four wonderful children. Before Ray passed, they had been married for just over 70 years. Staying home and raising their children was most important to Bernice. She was a wonderful cook and made every holiday meal special. Bernice was very close with her children and their families and they often had meaningful and wonderful conversations.
Bernice is survived by her children, Ron (Katie) Rukamp, Judie (Carl) Smith, Bob (Sue) Rukamp, and Pam (Randy) Gardner; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Josie Kozloski, and Virginia Butz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Della Pierner-Elsinger, Loretta (Jon) Koniuszyk, Pauline (Dominic) Buonincontro, Frank Butz, Jane (Ray) Cherney, and Frances (Victor) Golas Krause.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano, from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, August 12; concluding with the Funeral Service at 6 p.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019