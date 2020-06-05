Bernice C. (Lemmen) Hermsen
Green Bay - Bernice C. (Lemmen) Hermsen, Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 90, surrounded by her children. She was born May 14, 1930 in De Pere to Mathew and Caroline (Bosse) Lemmen. On January 24, 1948, Bernice married Eugene J. Hermsen and spent the next 72 years playing with her best friend and husband, Gene and their children. She was blessed with a great life, and she took every opportunity she could to enjoy it.
Bernice and Gene had a passion to travel and road trips became the family's favorite vacations.
In 1985, Bernice and Gene sold their house, bought a motorhome, and set out to live a life of travel.
Their travels took them to all 50 states and 13 different countries. Bernice touched the lives of many friends along the way. Bernice and Gene eventually settled down in Yuma, Arizona for the winters and spent the summers in Wisconsin with their family. While in Yuma, she volunteered at the food bank for 23 years.
Bernice loved quilting, living her life stitch by stitch, and making memories as she created personalized quilts for her many, many loved ones. She donated hundreds of quilts and knit hats to hospitals for cancer patients and babies. She passed that passion onto some of her children and grandchildren. Bernice enjoyed her days playing at Quilting Divas, her daughters quilt shop, quilting with her wonderful friends there, and getting crazy at the retreats with them all.
She loved to work in her garden, along with walking, biking, and golfing. She enjoyed bingo and cards, and would beat the pants off anyone that would play cribbage with her.
Bernice could make friends anywhere she went. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends. While we all celebrate her life, we all realize no one will ever fill that special place in our hearts, that was hers alone.
Bernice is survived by her seven children and their spouses, Judy and Thomas Fogarty, Carol and Wayne Parma, Nancy and David Krajewski, Terrie and Gerry La Luzerne, Russell and Lynn Hermsen , Ali and Kevin Kirchman, Sandy and Larry Kiehnau; 12 grandchildren, Kelly (Nick) Wiley, Chad (Jenny) Fogarty, Leah (Keith) Shulfer, Joshua (Melanie) Parma, Brent (Rachel Beck) Krajewski, Brandon (Jennifer) Krajewski, Adam (Sara Williamson) La Luzerne, Tara (Tim) Schneider, Zachary (Shelby) Hermsen, Lucy Hermsen, Ben Kiehnau, and Kendra Kiehnau: as well as 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers and a sister, Robert Lemmen, Bernadette (Eugene) Egnarski, Bernard (Jean) Lemmen; a sister-in-law, Helen Lemmen; nieces and nephews.
Her passing was preceded by her much loved best friend and husband, Eugene; four brothers, and two sisters, Wilbert (Norma) Lemmen, Catherine (John) Lemerond, John Lemmen, Norbert (Florence) Lemmen, Henrietta (Don) Schaetz, Richard (Mary) Lemmen and sister-in-law Dorothy Lemmen.
Visitation will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Dr., from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 19. The Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Due to corona virus, all attendees are required to wear masks. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneral Home.com.
Due to the current pandemic situation, the family understands attendance should be guided by your own comfort level toward gatherings
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.