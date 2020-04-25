|
|
Bernice E. DeLeeuw
Clintonville - Bernice E. DeLeeuw, age 84 of Clintonville, passed away on April 23, 2020 at Maple Lane Health Services.
The former Bernice Elanor Noffke was born in Green Valley, WI on October 23, 1935, daughter to the late Herman and Alma (Niscke) Noffke. The Noffke family moved down to the Milwaukee area in 1946; Bernice graduated as Salutatorian from West Division High School of Milwaukee along with the class of 1953. She was united in marriage to Thomas DeLeeuw on September 21, 1957. Tom and Bernice raise five children: Sue (Norm) Schoenborn, Oconto Falls; Thomas (Cheryl) DeLeeuw, Gresham; Barb (Nate) DeLeeuw, Mountain; Terri DeLeeuw, Neenah; & John (Sharon) DeLeeuw, Suring. The family returned to Bernice's hometown of Green Valley in 1974 where they owned and operated DeLeeuw's Bar for 17 years. She returned to her passion for education when her youngest children were in high school; graduating from N.W.T.C. with high honors (4.0) in accounting with the 1988 graduates. Bernice worked as an accountant at Linquist Machine Co., Green Bay, and Industrial Engraving, Pulaski. She retired while living in Sobieski, WI, and moved to Clintonville where she and Tom have lived since. Bernice was compassionate and caring to other in their time of need. It never mattered if it was family, friend or someone that just needed help by assisting and caring for those needing a friend, helper, or caretaker during their final hours. She volunteered her time with Meals on Wheels and taught religion classes. Bernice was a passionate Green Bay Packer fan; but truly loved just being outside gardening, fishing, playing golf, yard work, or a nice long walk. She also was a skilled game player who was very difficult to beat. She felt blessed when the sun was out and grateful when the rain watered her plants. It was only when she was physically unable to get around these last few years would you ever find her sitting idle. Even in the latest stages of her Alzheimer's, her compassion would periodically still shine through; as well as her sharp wit and humor that she kept hidden for so many years. Bernice will be deeply missed by all those who love her.
Bernice was survived by her husband, children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Jennifer; all of her siblings, Alvin, Adeline, Annabel, Helen, & Freddy; as well as many more who's lives she touched and were touched by.
As per Bernice's wishes, no formal services are to be held at this time. The family would like to thank ThedaCare Home Care and the staff at Maple Lane Nursing Home in helping Bernice these last couple months.
The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville is assisting the DeLeeuw family. An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020