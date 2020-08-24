Bernice Gomach

Bernice GomachGreen Bay - Bernice E. Gomach, age 100, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 at Omro Care Center. The daughter of the late George and Mary (Blecke) Roder was born January 22, 1920 in De Pere. She graduated East De Pere High School and in 1942 married Robert Gomach at St. Mary Catholic Church of De Pere. He preceded her in death in 1993. Bernice had many loves, including: music, piano, working in the yard, especially with flowers, baking, poetry and animals, especially dogs and cats. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was ever fashion conscious, treasuring her shopping trips with family.Survivors include her children: Bob (Rena), Tom (Barbara) and Bruce (Joyce); grandchildren: Sara (Nate) Peck, Dan (Tami) Weitz, David (Robyn) Weitz, Tom (Gail) Gomach, Erin (Frank) Matteson, Jeff (Dr. Debra) Gomach, Greg (Katelyn) Gomach; 7 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Ruth (John) Neary and George (Josephine) Roder.Out of concerns for COVID-19 safety, the family will gather privately for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am on Thursday, August 27. A live-stream will appear on the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care facebook page. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Omro Care Center and Heartland Hospice.