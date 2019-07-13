Services
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Montpelier, WI
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Montpelier, WI
Bernice Gruetzmacher Obituary
Bernice Gruetzmacher

Luxemburg - Bernice B. Gruetzmacher, 87 of Luxemburg, died Friday evening, July 12, 2019.

Friends may call 4:00 to 6:30 pm, Friday, July 19th at the McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG. Parish prayer service 6:30 pm. Visitation will continue between 9:30 and 10:45 am on Saturday the 20th, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Montpelier. Funeral 11:00 am with Rev. Dr. Daniel Olson officiating. Burial in church cemetery. www.mcmahonfh.com The complete obituary will be available in Thursday's Green Bay Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019
