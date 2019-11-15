|
Bernice J. Elm
Green Bay - Bernice J. Elm, age 74, of Green Bay, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Bernice was born September 30, 1945 the daughter of the late Howard and Luella (John) Elm.
Bernice was a passionate reader and enjoyed researching Oneida Genealogy and photography in her spare time. After graduating at West DePere High School, Bernice moved to Milwaukee. Her and her son moved to New Orleans where they lived for 13 years while working in the insurance industry.
After relocating back to the Oneida reservation Bernice worked for the Oneida Tribe for over 30 years at Oneida Housing, Dept. Of Land Management and Seven Generations Corp. She was very proud of her professional accomplishments while humbly serving the Oneida community.
Bernice is survived by, her son, James; sister Laverne Bichanich (Steve), many nieces, nephews, to include, Lori Lutz, Michelle (Moon) Hill, Kylene and Jonas Hill, Kurtiss Popovich, Abby and Belle Lutz, and Taylor and Bryce Moore and extended family and friends. Bernice's family would like to thank her dear friend Babe Doxtator and close cousin Jenny Gautreaux for all their support.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Reginald, Curtis, Kenneth, Jane, and Phyllis.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory, 305 N. Tenth St, De Pere, WI. Memorial service will begin at 12:00 PM. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019