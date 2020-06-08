Bernice L. Machut
Green Bay - Bernice L. Machut, 82, Green Bay resident, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home following a brief illness.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 3:30-7:00 pm Friday, June 12, until the time of service. Funeral Service 7:00 pm Friday at the funeral home with Rev. David Hatch officiating. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in her name. Online condolences may be sent to Bernice's family at www.prokowall.com. A complete obituary to follow in Wednesday's paper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.