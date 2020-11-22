Bernice Lasecki
Green Bay - Bernice Mary (Matuszak) Lasecki, 92, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Visitation will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9:30am until 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at the church. Due to concerns for Covid-19, all in attendance must wear a mask. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., to the attention of Bernice Lasecki's family and they will be forwarded on.
A full obituary will appear at a later date.