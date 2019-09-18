Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
2335 S. Webster Ave.
Allouez, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
2335 S. Webster Ave.
Allouez, WI
Resources
Bernice M. Smith Obituary
Bernice M. Smith

Allouez - Bernice M. Smith, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Family and friends may visit at Faith Lutheran Church, 2335 S. Webster Ave. Allouez, on Friday, September 20, from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am with the Rev. Joshua Errer officiating. A full obituary will be printed in Thursday's paper. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolence can be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
