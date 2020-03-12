|
|
Bernice M. VanDen Langenberg
Green Bay - Bernice M. VanDen Langenberg passed away March 6, 2020 at age 90. She was preceded in death by the love of her life husband Elmer on February 12, 1981, also by mother and father; mother-in-law and father-in-law; brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Survived by 3 children, Darlene Lindsley (Darrell Karchinski); Debra (James) Kroll; Daniel VanDenLangenberg (Jean Dubois); 7 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild.
In accordance to Bernice's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be at the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020