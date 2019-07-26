Services
Carlson Funeral Service Inc
134 N Stevens St
Rhinelander, WI 54501
(715) 369-1414
Bernice Mae Paulson

Bernice Mae Paulson Obituary
Bernice Mae Paulson

Green Bay - Bernice Mae Paulson died on Thursday July 25, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Funeral services for Bernice will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, all at the St. Augustines Episcopal Church in Rhinelander. You may leave your private condolences for Bernice's family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home(715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the Paulson Family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019
