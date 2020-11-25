Bernice Mary (Matuszak) Lasecki
Green Bay - Bernice Mary (Matuszak) Lasecki, 92, a longtime Green Bay resident, passed into new life on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Visitation will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 27. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Due to concerns for Covid-19, all in attendance must wear a mask. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303, to the attention of Bernice Lasecki's family and they will be forwarded on.