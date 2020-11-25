1/1
Bernice Mary (Matuszak) Lasecki
Bernice Mary (Matuszak) Lasecki

Green Bay - Bernice Mary (Matuszak) Lasecki, 92, a longtime Green Bay resident, passed into new life on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Visitation will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 27. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Due to concerns for Covid-19, all in attendance must wear a mask. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303, to the attention of Bernice Lasecki's family and they will be forwarded on.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
NOV
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
November 25, 2020
So sorry to hear that we lost a Aunt, was sad also that no one left our family know, we all cherished Aunt Bernice, we have memories.
Judith Morrow
Family
