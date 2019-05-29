|
|
Bernice Pribek
Kewaunee - Bernice "Berr" Pribek, age 92, of Kewaunee died on Thursday 23, 2019 at Kewaunee Care Center in Kewaunee. She was born May 4, 1927 in Kewaunee to the late John and Mary (Wessely) Sager.
She married the late Wencel J. Pribek on September 25, 1948 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Norman.
Her mother passed when Bernice was 4 years old, so she was raised by her late aunt and uncle Howard and Ruby Sager. She attended Carlton Grade School. After she married she worked as a cook at Schneider's Triangle. After her children were all in school, she worked at Kewaunee Equipment making baby furniture. After retirement she baby sat for her family and friends.
She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and a Rosary Society Member
Bernice is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law: Beverly (David) Walecka and Kathy Pribek: one son and two daughters-in-law: Jim (Deb) and Jill Pribek, all of Kewaunee. Seven grandchildren: Rhonda (Chris) Coisman, Mindy (Mitch) Cole, Jamie (Kyle) Schneider, Ryan (Megan) Pribek, Aaron Pribek, Kim (Tyler Wotachek) Pribek, Eric Pribek. Great grandchildren: Nathan, Matt and Jacob Coisman, Mason and Eden Cole, Carter and Rhett Schneider, Carlene and Lyle Pribek. Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Lenard Pribek, Donald (Dorothy) Pribek, Eugene (Dolores) Pribek. She is preceded in death by her son Robert (Bob) Pribek; two grandchildren Robby and Robin Pribek. Brother-in-law and sisters-in-laws: Joseph (Joyce) Pribek and Anna Mae Pribek.
Friends may call after 3:00 p.m. at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee on Thursday May 30, 2019. Wake service will be at 7:00 p.m. by Dcn. Chuck Agnew. Visitation will continue on Friday May 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kewaunee with Fr. James Dillenburg officiating. Burial will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
A special thank you to the staff of Kewaunee Care Center and Unity Hospice for their loving care of Bernice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2019