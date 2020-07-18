Bernice Skar
De Pere - Bernice M. Skar, 96, De Pere, entered into the Gates of Heaven on July 18, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1923 to Charles and Ethel (VanKauwenbergh) Arcand.
Bernice was a graduate of West High School. She worked many jobs throughout her life and retired from Paper Converting. She made many friends there and continued to be in touch with them through the years.
On June 17, 1950 she married Irvin W. Skar. Together they had two daughters. She loved going shopping every Saturday with her girls. Bernice also enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, Bible study and reading. She collected dolls over the years and loved to play card games.
Bernice was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for over 20 years. She was a very kind and unselfish woman who would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. Bernice loved nothing more than family time, especially with her grandchildren and her beloved bird, Mocha.
She is survived by her children, Beth Ann (Jim) Holda, Brenda Joy (Lee) Gaecke; grandchildren, Gina (Darren) McKeefrey, Joseph (Samantha) Holda, Ross (Ashley) Holda, Jake (Lauren) Gaecke; great grandchildren, Brynn, Grace, Lucas, Emma, William, Hattie, Josieh, Gabe, Hudson, Nash, Aksel, Anders; step child, Jerry (Josephine) Skar; step grandchild, Jerry Skar; a brother, Charles "Chuck" Arcand; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Arcand; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a step grandchild, Jeffrey Skar; siblings, Dorothy (Ed), Eunice (Roger), Donald, Patricia; a sister-in-law, Ledele Arcand.
Visitation will be on Wednesday July 22, at Faith Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, 2335 S. Webster Ave., from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joshua Errer officiating. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
The family would like to thank the staff and family at Sage Meadows for their friendship and kindness. They would also like to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Traci and Crystal, who are truly angels on Earth. Thank you to her friend Billy and to her hairdresser Ann, who did her hair for over 40 years.