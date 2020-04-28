|
|
Bernice Tiesling-Ehlers
Green Bay - Bernice Tiesling-Ehlers, known as Bee, passed away April 27, 2020.
Born June 10, 1925 to Arthur and Margaret Planert, Bee had three half-
brothers and four half-sisters. All proceeded her in death. Bee had two full sisters, Georgina who passed shortly after birth and Geraldine Planter-Gossen who proceeded her in death January 24, 1988.
Bee grew up on a farm in the Town of Lark. During her freshman year at De Pere High School, Bee met her future husband Robert
Tiesling. At age 15, Bee got a job as a nanny for packer player Don Hutson and his wife. When the Hutson family went to their winter home in the south, Packer player, Charles "Buckets" Goldenberg and his wife, took her on as a nanny so she could finish school. They treated Bee like a daughter. When Buckets retired they took Bee with them to Milwaukee so she could finish her senior year at Riverside High School, graduating in 1943. Bee went on to graduate from the Hade School of Fashion Design and followed her dream of being a professional seamstress and entrepreneur. Her first job was as a seamstress for the famous fashion designer, Hattie Carnegie in 1944. She loved living in New York City and experienced V.E. day at Times Square.
Her sweetheart, Bob had served overseas during WWII and returned home when he was injured in 1945. They married August 11, 1945 and lived in Milwaukee for a few years. She started making wedding dresses in her home and upon moving to Green Bay in 1966, opened her business, "Tiesling's Bride and Groom, Inc" in Green Bay, WI. A few years later she and her husband Bob, opened a second shop in Appleton, WI. They became a premier destination throughout the Midwest and through the hard work of them and their children, continued to build a very successful business. Bee and Bob moved into their bayside home north of Sturgeon Bay and enjoyed life together. After her husband Bob passed away January 26, 1988, Bee decided to retire in the fall of that year.
After her retirement, Bee became very involved in the community, in the Door County Red Hatters, Homemakers (where she was president), bowling league, historical society and volunteered through the public library to read to children in the schools and give them their first books.
Bee met Francis Ehlers and they married May 20, 1989. Bee and
Francis enjoyed going dancing. Francis enjoyed playing the accordion
at home and at many parties they attended. Bee always enjoyed serving Christmas dinner and having the entire family come up for Christmas Day. Bee moved to Green Bay in February 2019 and lived to the fullest she could at Grancare Gardens Assisted Living.
Bee is survived by her second husband Francis Ehlers; four children: Greg Tiesling, Robin (Tom) DeCleene, Cynde (Tia Thomas) Tiesling, Jill (Scott) Cole; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bee was preceded in death by her first husband Bob Tiesling, Son, Michael Tiesling, Daughter-in-law, Susan Tiesling, and grandson Troy Tiesling.
Our family is grateful for the love and care Grancare Gardens
Assisted Living has given Bee for the past 14 months.
Due to current restrictions, there will be no funeral. A private graveside was held for her children at St. Joseph Cemetery in Sturgeon Bay. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to the family at PO Box 12631, Green Bay, WI 54307.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2020