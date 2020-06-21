Bernice Tomcheck
Allouez - Bernice Tomcheck, 98, passed away June 20, 2020. A lifelong resident of Allouez, she was born February 26, 1922, to John and Rose (Ortlieb) Denissen. Bernice was the youngest of six children. The only girl of the family, her five brothers and many others knew Bernice by her nickname "Girlie."
Bernice graduated from Green Bay East High School. In her younger years, she worked on the family farmstead at Hograves Brewery, and at the telephone com-pany as an operator. She married her husband Tracy on October 31, 1946, which was not only Halloween but his 27th birthday. They remained married until his death on April 13, 1998, at the age of 78. Together they raised four children in a home built by her five tradesmen brothers just a few hundred feet from the house she was raised.
Bernice was proud of her independence, living in her home until she was 97. Mobility issues caused her to move to Allouez Parkside Village in April of 2019, where she enjoyed the friendly staff and spending time with her fellow residents. Throughout her life, she was a veracious reader of all kinds of books, an avid gardener and cook.
Bernice was a wonderful mother; her kindness, generosity and wit will be sadly missed by her loving children, Roberta "Bobbi" Gillott, David Tomcheck and his wife Michelle, Patrick Tomcheck, and his husband Keith Bickford. Bernice is further survived by four grandchildren, Jennifer Baumgartner, John Gillott, Nathan Davis, and Matthew Davis, and nine great-grandchildren. Bernice is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Marion Rasmussen, Nancy (Alton) Georgia, and Sally Tomcheck. Bernice left many special nieces, nephews, good friends, and neighbors.
Bernice was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa; grandsons, David J. Tomcheck and Miles Gillott; and her five brothers and their spouses, Alfred (Mary) Denissen, Edward (Verna) Denissen, George (Gertrude) Denissen, Ray (Loa) Denissen and Harry (Leona) Denissen.
Per Bernice's wishes, no services will be held. Instead, her family asks that you reflect and rejoice on the many happy times that you spent with this dear lady. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be given at www.prokowall.com.
Allouez - Bernice Tomcheck, 98, passed away June 20, 2020. A lifelong resident of Allouez, she was born February 26, 1922, to John and Rose (Ortlieb) Denissen. Bernice was the youngest of six children. The only girl of the family, her five brothers and many others knew Bernice by her nickname "Girlie."
Bernice graduated from Green Bay East High School. In her younger years, she worked on the family farmstead at Hograves Brewery, and at the telephone com-pany as an operator. She married her husband Tracy on October 31, 1946, which was not only Halloween but his 27th birthday. They remained married until his death on April 13, 1998, at the age of 78. Together they raised four children in a home built by her five tradesmen brothers just a few hundred feet from the house she was raised.
Bernice was proud of her independence, living in her home until she was 97. Mobility issues caused her to move to Allouez Parkside Village in April of 2019, where she enjoyed the friendly staff and spending time with her fellow residents. Throughout her life, she was a veracious reader of all kinds of books, an avid gardener and cook.
Bernice was a wonderful mother; her kindness, generosity and wit will be sadly missed by her loving children, Roberta "Bobbi" Gillott, David Tomcheck and his wife Michelle, Patrick Tomcheck, and his husband Keith Bickford. Bernice is further survived by four grandchildren, Jennifer Baumgartner, John Gillott, Nathan Davis, and Matthew Davis, and nine great-grandchildren. Bernice is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Marion Rasmussen, Nancy (Alton) Georgia, and Sally Tomcheck. Bernice left many special nieces, nephews, good friends, and neighbors.
Bernice was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa; grandsons, David J. Tomcheck and Miles Gillott; and her five brothers and their spouses, Alfred (Mary) Denissen, Edward (Verna) Denissen, George (Gertrude) Denissen, Ray (Loa) Denissen and Harry (Leona) Denissen.
Per Bernice's wishes, no services will be held. Instead, her family asks that you reflect and rejoice on the many happy times that you spent with this dear lady. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be given at www.prokowall.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.