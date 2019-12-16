Services
Bernie Madison Obituary
Bernie Madison

Kelly Lake -

Bernie Madison, 68, of Kelly Lake, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 after a 30 year battle with heart disease, surrounded by the family he cherished. It was with great sorrow that we watched the best Husband, Dad, Buppa, Brother and Friend leave this world to go to heaven.

Bernie was born to the late Hildure and Freida (Hischke) Madison September 7, 1951. He graduated from Suring High School in 1969 and started his job at P & G which he retired from in 1999. Bernie dedicated most of his life to others through firefighting and serving both Kelly Lake and Suring Sportsman's Clubs. On October 21, 1978 Bernie married Denise Voelker, together they shared 41 years of marriage.

Bernie is survived by his wife Denise, daughter Megan, and daughter and son-in-law Leah and Jason Eckhart and their children Madison, Nora, Kaeden and Isaac, who were the greatest joys of his life. He is also survived by his brothers Dick and Kathi Madison, Len and Eunice Madison, Bill and Gail Madison and his sister Ileen and Elmer Westphal and brothers and sisters-in-law Bob and Mary Voelker and Bruce and Barb Voelker. Bernie has also left behind numerous nieces and nephews along with countless wonderful friends and his Safe Haven Community Church family.

Bernie's most treasured times were with his grandkids, hunting in Wisconsin and Wyoming and traveling with friends and family and always working in the garage with his next project.

The family will greet relatives and friends Friday, December 20th at Safe Haven Community Church, Pound from 12 Noon until the time of the Funeral Service at 3 PM with Pastor Mark Kostreva officiating. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the CP Center, 2801 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
