|
|
Bernie Quintanilla
Green Bay - Bernie Quintanilla, 74, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born in San Benito, Texas on January 20, 1945, to the late Daniel and Maria Quintanilla. On September 29, 1969, he married Gail Counard in Green Bay. Bernie entered the U.S. Army 101st Airborn Division and served his country in Vietnam. After his time in the service, Bernie began working at James River Paper Mill, he spent over 25 years there until his retirement. In his free time, Bernie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the canoe trips to the hunting grounds, as long as the canoe stayed up-right. He put many miles on his Harley Davidson and enjoyed working on cars. His family always had dogs and he enjoyed watching the animals in his yard. Bernie loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, especially cooking for them, to varying degrees of success. In August 1994, Bernie and Eric joined Mark while he was on board the USS Frederick for a Tiger Cruise and during a gun shoot he was given a "Cease fire" from the Captain. He just couldn't wait for the command to "pull the trigger" since the last time he handled the .50 cal., he was in Vietnam. Certainly a memory to hold onto!
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gail Quintanilla; four children, Angelia, Mark, Matt, and Eric; 11 grandchildren, Kristin, Taylor, Aaron, Wyatt, Amber, Aaron, Dulcinea, Grace, David Jr., Norah, and Miles; siblings, Juanita, Armadore, Jenny, Maria, Larry, Johnny, Ray, Andrew, Eva, and Linda; step-mother, Victoria Quintanilla; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bernie was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel, Nick, and Joe; and his sister, Juanita.
Friends may gather at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be at 7:30 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs at the Dialysis Center at the VA Hospital, and the Emergency Room and ICU at Bellin Hospital.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019