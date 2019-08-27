|
|
Bert L. Compton Jr.
Green Bay - Bert L. Compton Jr., of Green Bay, WI, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born on November 5, 1919, to the late Bert and Lucille (Brunette) Compton Sr. in Green Bay. On December 8, 1941, Bert enlisted with the United States Coast Guard and served our country during WWII. He was very proud to have witnessed the American Flag being raised at Iwo Jima and being involved in the action at Okinawa and Saipan. He was honored to go on the Old Glory Honor Flight in 2010 to see the WWII Memorial. He was a member of the VFW Post 7534 as a previous Commander and the American Legion Post 11. He married Arleen Heim on October 5, 1946. Together they raised four children and three foster children. Arleen preceded Bert in death on May 1, 1989. He retired from Wisconsin Public Service after 36 years as Superintendent. He later married Gladys Kust who preceded him in death on September 8, 2004. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, and camper. He enjoyed building many things including: birdhouses, trailers, clocks, and knives. Family meant everything to him. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After family gatherings, he often said "I may not have a lot of money, but I am a rich man."
Bert is survived by a son Michael (Diane) Compton; daughters Chris (Scott) Thielke and Karen (Bob) Nuthals; foster daughter Mary Jane Whiting; grandchildren: Stacie Thyrion, Mara (Mark) Brokaw, Tom Bowlby, Nicole Hill, Michaela (Cody) Waterworth, Matt (Melanie) Lanser, Holly (Josh) Kimps, Brian Nuthals; great-grandchildren: Kailee Brokaw, Chance Bowlby, Oliver Waterworth, Miranda and Madison Lanser, Easton and Ryder Kimps; siblings: Betty Ozarowicz, Joyce Bessert, Carol Baetsen, and Mary Lou Garrity; in-laws: Nancy Compton, Don Vannieuwenhoven, Barb Compton, and Diane Compton, along with many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven Compton; siblings: William (Dorothy) Compton, Harold (Germaine) Compton, Bernadine (Andrew) Ozarowicz, Clarence Compton, Bernice (Emil) Klimczyk, Richard Compton, Joseph Compton, Beverly Compton, Ella Vannieuwenhoven, James Compton, and George Compton; and in-laws: Ray Ozarowicz, Floyd Bessert, and Ron Garrity.
Visitation for Bert will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Newcomer Funeral Home (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI, 54301) from 3pm-7pm. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 7pm. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gunnar Strungs, the staff at Grancare Gardens for their love and compassion, his team from Heartland Hospice, Janna, Jenn, Sue, Brooks, and Jim for the great care throughout the years and support for his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019