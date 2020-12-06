Bertha Laven
Algoma - Bertha Laven (nee Gottfried), 93, Algoma, formerly of Milwaukee, died Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in home hospice care. She was born Jan. 22, 1927 in Milwaukee to George and Pauline (Gassner) Gottffried.
Bertha married Roland Laven September 22, 1951 In Milwaukee.
She was the loving mother of Christian Laird (the late Jerry), Wendy (Mike) Brewer and Brenda (Larry) Roberts; proud grandmother of Jonathan, Angela, Bridget, Kelly, Stephanie, Derek, Jason and Petrea; many great grandchildren, special nephew Roger (Julie) LaVen and other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Bertha was preceded in death by her husband Roland, parents, son-in-law Jerry Laird, brother George Gottfried and sister Louise Koehn.
Bertha retired in 1986 from the Sears Catalog Department. Then in 1987 they moved to their present home in the Algoma area.
She enjoyed her Milwaukee Brewers and was a season ticket holder for many years. She grew up loving dancing and she loved spending her free time reading and going to the casino, watching and feeding her birds.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Milwaukee for 24 years, before joining the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Algoma family.
There will be a public visitation, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Algoma, from 11:00 AM until the time of services at 1:00 PM with Rev. John Moll and Rev. Joel McKenney officiating. Burial to take place Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Milwaukee with a graveside service at 1:00 PM.
The family wants to give a special thank you to Aurora Hospice and Adam for all the care and kindness given to Bertha and her family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 406 4th Street, Algoma, in Bertha's memory.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, was entrusted to assist the family with arrangements.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Bertha's tribute page at www.schinderle.com
.