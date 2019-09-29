|
|
Bertrand "Bill" Duaime
Oconto - Bertrand "Bill" Duaime, 82, Oconto, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Tender Hearts, Green Bay. Bill was born February 28, 1937 in Green Bay to the late Norbert and Evelyn (Dollar) Duaime. He married Ione White on July 15, 1956. She preceded him in death on March 15, 2011. Bill served his Country in the US Airforce and Army National Guard, retiring after forty years of service. Bill worked for Holt Instrument Laboratories until he started his own business, eventually retiring from Kimberly Clark. Bill enjoyed spending time with family on vacations, get togethers and Packer games. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bill and Ione were snow birds and enjoyed traveling to different locations each year. Hobbies include bowling, hunting, fishing and camping. Bill was a member of JC's, Lions Club, Gun Club, Small Business Association, and the American Legion.
Bill is survived by two daughters, Leslie Duaime, Teresa "Teri" Duaime; a son, Andrew, Duaime; three sisters, Rosemary Glaser, Janice Santella, Joyce West; two brothers, Joseph (Karen) Duaime, David Duaime; three grandchildren, Steven (Sherri) Duaime, Andrew (Heather) Duaime II, Stephanie (Josh) Scott; and four great grandchildren, Sophie, Oliver, Aryanna and Silas. He was preceded in death by, son Thomas Duaime, daughter-in-law, Kathy Duaime, two sisters, Cynthia Larsen, Nancy Kaster; a brother, Richard Duaime.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 11 AM to 1 PM Thursday, October 3, 2019. Memorial services will be conducted 1 PM Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Craig Alwin officiating. Burial will be at Oconto Catholic Cemetery with Military Rites by all Oconto Veteran Organizations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfunealhome.net.
Special thanks to the staffs at Preferred Care, the medical group and Coroner Stone Health care from Naples, FL. Also thanks to Heartland Hospice and Tender Hearts, Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019