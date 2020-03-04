|
|
Berwyn Allard
Suamico - Berwyn Allard, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Friends may call at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 3370 Deerfield West, Suamico, from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at the church. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020