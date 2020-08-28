Berwyn "Bub" "BJ" John Lieffort
Vero Beach, FL & Sturgeon Bay, WI - 88, entered into Eternal Life with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Survived by four sons, Jim (Kathy) of FL, Dave (Carol) of Colfax, WI, Bob (Mary), and Michael (Kim), both of FL; six loving grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; and brother, John (Elsa) of FL.
Memorial Mass, 11a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 7550 26th St., Vero Beach, FL 32966.
Memorial contributions appreciated for St. John of the Cross Catholic Church (Rectory office at: 7590 26th St.).
Graveside committal service with military honors, 11a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, 3737 Egg Harbor Rd., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235. Burial in the cemetery, beside his wife, Gladys. Those attending are to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing.
View full obituary tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com
.