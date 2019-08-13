|
|
Beth June (Hickok) Weier
De Pere - Beth Hickok Weier died peacefully surrounded by family on August 11, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on March 22, 1944 to the late Donald Hickok and Mildred Doan Hickok Maes. Beth was a graduate of Green Bay East High School in 1962. She had many fond memories of her high school years and formed lifelong friendships there. She loved getting together with her class reunion committee and looked forward to each reunion.
Beth married Louis Weier in August of 1986. They established L&B custom crafts in 1989 and enjoyed 15 years of creating crafts that they sold at local craft shows. Beth and Lou did quite a bit of traveling over the years, almost always to visit family throughout the US. Beth lived most of her life in West De Pere. She was proud to work the polls for elections. She was an active member at the First United Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir for many years.
Beth also had a passion for genealogy. She spent many hours researching her family history and tracing each line back through many generations. She loved sharing her information and met and made many friends through the years as she traveled to libraries and cemeteries in search of more details and dates. She treasured her family. She remained close to her siblings and their families despite them usually being separated by 1000s of miles. She traveled to see family as often as she could and kept her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews connected by routinely planning family reunions - right down to the last pillowcase. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas. She spent many hours preparing food and gifts for friends and family and was happiest when surrounded by those she loved.
Beth is survived by her three children, Ginny (Lance Loucks) Sanders, Mooresville, NC; Jane (Roger) Wisneski, Green Bay, WI; Steve (Jess Turner) Sanders, Green Bay, WI; five grandchildren, Kelsey (McKenzie) Jump-Steen, Chesapeake VA; Kennedy Steen, Tampa, FL, Alex Wisneski, Madison, WI, Sam Wisneski, Green Bay, WI, Kai Sanders, Green Bay, WI; one great-grandson, Lyam Jumpsteen, Chesapeake, VA. Beth is further survived by her brother, Ralph (Diane) Hickok, New Bedford, MA and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ellen (Hickok) Wall, and her husband Louis Weier Sr.
There will be a visitation held for Beth from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at FIRST UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 605 N. Webster Ave. De Pere, 54115. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ryanfh.com.
"Her infectious laugh and warm hugs will always be remembered"
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019