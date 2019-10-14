|
Bethany Hnatuk
Saint Paul, MN - Bethany Hnatuk passed away suddenly on Wednesday October 09, 2019 at the age of 24. Bethany was born the youngest of three girls on March 15, 1995 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to Jennifer Selle and Lorrence Hnatuk. She graduated from Bay Port High School in Suamico, WI.
Her biggest goal from day one was always to keep up with whatever the older girls were doing. Whether it was riding a bike, ice skating or running fastest around the house, she not only wanted to keep up but she wanted to win. This is where her competitive hockey spirit started. She began playing hockey at the age of 3 years old and became a force to be reckoned with on the ice. She played with the M&M Thunder in Marinette WI, often times being coached by her dad, Lorrence. She played on a National U.S. team, AAA for several years and continually exceeded disproved stereotypes of girl's hockey, priding herself on her elite status. Bethany had many loves in her life, she loved music, going to live shows, painting, reading and animals, especially her beloved cat, Tegan. Bethany adored her family. During some of their times together she would begin "balladeering", spontaneously creating songs about everyone in the room. It would bring us to side splitting, tear inducing laughter. Bethany was one of the funniest people we knew but also one of the most compassionate and caring. Because she understood pain, she understood empathy in a way many can't and had been known to literally give the coat off of her back to someone on the street. Bethany always rooted for the underdog and was never afraid to stand up for those who needed a protector.
Bethany was preceded in death by her father, Lorrence A. Hnatuk, her paternal grandfather, Andrew Hnatuk, paternal grandmother, Alice Hnatuk and her maternal grandmother, Marie Down. She is survived by her partner Anders Berglund, her biological child Odin that was lovingly and selflessly released for adoption following his birth, her mother Jennifer Selle (Wiebe) and step father Paul Selle, her sisters Alicia and Natasha Hnatuk, her nephew Logan Dzurick and her step siblings Austin (Anna), Casey and Alec Selle, her loving grandparents Peter and Angie Wiebe, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A special thank you to Odin's adoptive family, Mike Post, Jeanie Danielak, St. Paul Sober Living, every single coach and teacher that took the time to get to know her heart and loved her for exactly who she was.
Visitation will be held at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street De Pere, WI 54115, on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 from noon to 1:00pm, followed by the service at 1:00pm with Stephanie Thompson presiding. Refreshments to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please pay attention to the world around you. A family in need of groceries? Buy them a grocery gift card. A young person looking forlorn? Give them a hand up, lunch and a listening ear. Spread random acts of love and caring every chance you get in memory of Bethany. Spend that money helping others.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019