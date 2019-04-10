|
Betsy Werner (Brockman)
Oconto - Betsy Werner (Brockman), 68, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at home in Oconto, Wisconsin after a valiant fight with cancer.
Betsy was born January 20, 1951, to Robert and the late Elizabeth (Betty) Brockman in Marinette, Wisconsin and has resided in Oconto, Wisconsin since graduating from the UW-Madison where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority.
In 1975 she married Michael Werner of Milwaukee at the First Presbyterian Church in Oconto. They have two children, Emily (Jason) Martin of Oconto and Brock (Stephanie) Werner of Chicago, Illinois.
From a young age Betsy loved music and was an accomplished pianist, sharing her passion as an Elementary Music teacher in both the Oconto and Marinette Public School Systems. Additionally, Betsy and Mike owned the Oconto Dairy Queen for 21 years. Betsy was involved and supported various philanthropic efforts and was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Oconto.
Betsy's pride and joy are her grandchildren, Jackson, Alexis and Adelyn Martin of Oconto and Drake Werner of Chicago. She loved attending and watching Badger Football and Basketball games and the Badger Band. Betsy's unquestioning faith in God and the love and support of her family and faithful friends were the inspiration behind her courageous battle.
Betsy Werner is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Mike; their children and grandchildren; her father, Robert Brockman; sisters, Robin Ilse Harvey of Marinette and Barbara Guenther of Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home in Marinette on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Oconto on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon at the church.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019