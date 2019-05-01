|
Bette Cibula Johnson
New Franken - Heaven help … well, Heaven … assuming Bette Cibula Johnson arrived with the flair for the dramatic for which she was known by family and friends on earth. If there wasn't a party going on in paradise already, there is now.
Bette was born November 16, 1937, in Casco, Wisconsin, to the late Raymond and Mary (Ouradnik) Drossart. She died April 27, 2019, at age 81 after a brief illness surrounded by her family and friends.
A true extrovert and gifted educator, Bette loved to interact with people at every level and in any circumstance. Her door was always open to neighbors and passing golfers at Royal Scot Golf Course for a laugh, a drink, and perhaps a bowl of the best booyah this side of the Rockies. She was an excellent golfer and would have played more if not for a tendency to lose clubs, shoes, and even her glasses somewhere on the Royal Scot property, where she was considered royalty.
Bette was an expert bridge player and enjoyed a spirited game with a wide circle of friends. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining, and no one ever left her house hungry. A devoted Catholic, Bette was a long-time member of Holy Cross Parish, where she volunteered to visit the sick and homebound.
Bette treasured her many friendships and made everyone feel valued and appreciated. She was a true best friend to many. Bette loved you all. She was passionate about politics and wasn't shy in sharing that she was always "right."
Bette earned her undergraduate degree in drama and was the consummate drama queen, jumping at every opportunity to act whenever it arose. She was an avid supporter of the arts, especially Green Bay Community Theater, the Allouez Village Band, Peninsula Players Theater, and St. Norbert College productions.
Nothing was more important to Bette than family. She is survived by her three sons, Paul (Karen) Cibula, Green Bay; Dan Cibula, Green Bay; and Capt. Andy Cibula, USN, Ret., Manassas, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Nick (Maria) Cibula; Amy (Sam) Forrest; Kali (fiancé Mike Rouse) Cibula; D.J. (fiancé Jackie Paplham) Cibula; Zac (Jackie) Cibula; Julianna Cibula; Joshua Cibula, and David Cibula; and three great-grandchildren, Evan and Noah Forrest; and Aliza Bette Cibula. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Ellen (Chuck) Raether and Karen (the late Robert) Heim.
Friends may call on Monday, May 6, from 1-3 p.m. at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home East, 2379 E. Mason St. in Green Bay. Deacon Paul Cibula will preside over a traditional Catholic service and celebration of life at 3 p.m. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2019