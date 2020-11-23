Betty BirrKrakow - Betty Birr, 86, died Saturday morning, November 21, 2020 at Bellin Hospital. She was born April 18, 1934 in Pound to Leland and Emma (Pecha) Casper. Betty grew up on the family farm in rural Pound and attended Coleman schools, graduating with the class of 1952.On May 8, 1954 she married Otis Birr. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Oconto Falls for a short time until moving to Oconomowoc where they started a family construction business and she worked side by side with her husband. In 1980, they moved to Krakow where they made their family home ever since. She was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church in Krakow. Betty will be lovingly remembered as a loving and caring mother and grandmother who enjoyed making meals for them and their friends from her large vegetable garden. This past year, Betty cared for her son Tom until he died on July 22, 2020.Survivors are her four children, Al (Paula) Birr, Krakow; Larry Birr, Plover; Shirley (Joe) Sutrick and Donny (Tina) Birr, all of Oconto Falls; one daughter-in-law, Karen Birr, Krakow; 22 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth (Phyllis) Casper, Pound; Gerald (Sharon) Casper, Milwaukee; two sisters, Pat McNutt, Brazeau; Carol (Chuck) McNutt, Green Bay; one sister-in-law, Judy Casper, Pound; many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Otis in 2003, two sons, Tom and Gary (Beth) Birr, one brother, Glen Casper and son in-law Kim Arneson.Visitation will be held after 10am Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Krakow until the time of service. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 noon Monday at the church with the Rev. Fr. Jim Esser, OFM officiating. Burial will follow in Town of Morgan Cemetery.Due to COVID concerns, the funeral mass will be taped and available through the church website at a later date. For those wishing to send Betty's family condolence wishes, they can be sent to: Jones Funeral Service, P. O. Box 124, Oconto Falls, WI 54154.