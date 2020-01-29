Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
De Pere - Betty Erieau, 90, De Pere, passed away Monday morning, January 27, 2020 at home with family by her side. Betty was born to the late Arthur and Ruby Schacht on January 8,1930. She married Wilfred Erieau on February 3, 1951. Together they raised four children. Throughout their marriage Betty and Wil enjoyed traveling around the country, never missing the annual trip to Las Vegas. Betty enjoyed spending many hours with her children and grandchildren. She never met a child of any age that she didn't love. Betty will be remembered for her loving nature, never failing to make people around her smile and laugh.

She is survived by her husband, Wilfred; her children Steve Erieau, Mark Erieau and wife, Karen, Terry Erieau and wife, Alice; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ruby Schacht; her in-laws, Wilfred and Blanche Erieau; her daughter Renee; daughter-in-law Susan Erieau; sister, Joyce Stanke and husband Chuck; brother, Wesley Schacht and wife, Loretta.

The family would like to extend a thank-you to all the staff at Birch Creek Assisted Living who helped with Betty's care. Thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice for your compassion for Betty. Family would also like to thank granddaughter Amanda DeBeukelar for caring for Betty over two years, creating a friendship between the two, which meant the world to Betty and Wil.

Visitation will be at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street, Green Bay, Saturday, February 1,2020, from 2 pm until the time of the memorial service at 4 pm.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
