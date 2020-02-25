|
|
Betty G. Laurent
Stephenson - Betty G. Laurent, 78, of the town of Stephenson, passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2020, in Costa Rica while vacationing with her daughter.
She was born June 10, 1941, daughter of Edward and Naomi (Wilson) Lance, Sr.
Betty is survived by her two children, Laurie Laurent, Crivitz; and Leroy (Angela) Laurent, Green Bay; four grandsons, Michael (Denise) Klein, Sean Klein, Brett Klein, and Luke Laurent; two step-granddaughters, Ashley (Trevor) Johnson, and Brittany Zimmerman; four great-granddaughters, Morgan Klein, Hailey Klein, Annabella Klein, and Belle Johnson.; a sister, Barb Weise; and a brother Gary Lance.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Laurent, her parents, two brothers, and two sisters, and her great-granddaughter Mariah Klein.
Private family funeral services will be held along with burial in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020