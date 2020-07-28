Betty J. Cox
Green Bay - Betty J. Cox, age 76, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born August 4, 1943 in Green Bay, daughter of the late William and Barbara (Duckart) Bligilski and was a graduate of Denmark High School.
Betty worked for Pauly Cheese for many years, after which she worked for Beatrice Foods in the Milwaukee area. She held various other positions, eventually retiring from Shopko, where she worked as a pharmacy technician for several years. Betty was a master gardener and member of the Green Bay Botanical Garden Gardener's Club as well as the Master Gardener's Club.
Betty was also a talented tatter and member of BATS (Bay Area Tatting Society). She was a volunteer usher at the Weidner Center for many years. She held a special place in her heart for animals of all kinds and enjoyed the music of Elvis Presley. She loved to travel and play Bridge. She cherished her outings to the Botanical Gardens for a concert, then continuing on to a friend's house to play cards. Betty also was an avid canner and loved taking on "Do It Yourself" projects around her home.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Michelle Cox and Amy Sekey; fur-grandbabies, Elsa and Katie. She is further survived by her cousins, Robert and Molly Duckart and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Richard Bligilski and many beloved fur-babies.
Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 3 to 6 PM. A memorial service will follow at 6 PM. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Cooperstown, WI. To leave an online condolence for Betty's family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Betty's daughters would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Odd Fellows, Unity Hospice, Dr. Jerry Winkler and the 9th Floor at St. Vincent Hospital for their kindness, care and compassion.