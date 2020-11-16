Betty J. Kasel
Green Bay - Betty J. Kasel, age 85, Green Bay, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 as a result of complications due to COVID-19.
She was born December 21, 1934 in The Town of Hillsdale, Barron County, Wisconsin to the late Leonard and Margie (Garner) Isaacson, the 13th of 18 children. After graduating from eighth grade, (age 13), she moved to Barron and stayed with a family working her way through high school. She graduated from Barron High School in 1952. After graduation, she did waitress and secretary work in Barron.
On February 21, 1958, she married John (Jack) Kasel. In 1959, she and Jack and family moved to Appleton, Wisconsin for his work and in 1961 transferred to Green Bay. In 1974, she started working for Krolls West as hostess and waitress. She retired from there in 1996.
Betty enjoyed going to their cottage and spending time with the family and friends, cooking meals for them. Baking cinnamon twist and sticky buns for them gave her a great feeling. She and Jack did a lot of fishing, boating and just relaxing at the cottage.
Betty is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jack; two daughters, Sherri and Steve Raymaker, Green Bay, and Kathy and Curt Vanden Plas, Abrams; three sons, John and Kerrith Kasel, Green Bay, Jeff (Chico) and Mandy Kasel, Abrams, and Mark (Albert Dorris) Kasel, Phoenix, Arizona; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ed and Mary and Robert and Carol of Barron and LeRoy Isaacson of North Carolina; one sister, Shirley and Dave Mork of Minneapolis; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by seven brothers and seven sisters.
Visitation for Betty will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 South Ridge Road, with Pastor Jeff Fricke officiating. Strict COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced, including facial masks and proper social distancing. Burial will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Betty's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
.
The family would like to thank the doctors and medical staff on 8th floor Bellin Memorial Hospital for all of their care and concern.
A memorial fund will be established in Betty's honor.