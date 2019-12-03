|
|
Betty J. Nooyen
Little Chute - Betty J. Nooyen, age 87, of Little Chute, passed away unexpectedly at her home on December 2, 2019. She was born on September 12, 1932 in Green Bay,WI, daughter of the late Harvey and Agatha (Joski) Van Pay. She married Raphael Nooyen on May 12, 1956, and he preceded her in death in 2011.
Betty will forever be remembered for her zest for life and love of people and relationships. She made everyone feel as though they were family. Throughout her life she enjoyed card club, monthly breakfast gatherings with old friends at AT&T, playing cribbage, solitaire and Wonderword, praying the Rosary, daily trips to the Piggly Wiggly and making meals for family members, summers at the cottage, pedicures with the girls, and being an avid Packer/Brewer/Badger fan.
Her greatest joy and blessings in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with whom she could be found spending the majority of her time.
Betty is survived by her daughters: Reyne (Bob) Vanden Heuvel and Michelle (George) Marsh; grandchildren: Libby (Drew) Hietpas, Hilary (Tedd) Van Camp, Lucy (Jesse) Oudenhoven and Natalie (Trevor Cordes) Hartjes; great grandchildren: Grant, Grace and Reid Hietpas, Kane and Collins Van Camp and Nora Betty Oudenhoven; a sister, Bonnie Van Pay; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Raphael Nooyen; parents, Harvey and Agatha Van Pay; brothers: Bill and Bob Van Pay.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Betty's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019