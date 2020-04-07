|
Betty J. Pies
Betty J. Pies, 89, Algoma, WI., passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born on June 22, 1930 in Sawyer, now Sturgeon Bay, WI to Christopher H. and Anna C. (Robertson) Trodahl. She attended Silverdale Grade School and Sturgeon Bay High School. Betty married Judge S. Dean Pies, April 26, 1952 at the Shiloh Moravian Church.
Betty is survived by her beloved husband, Dean; daughter Kaare A. Auditore an Occupational Therapist Registered and Licensed, (Michael L. Walker), Green Bay, WI and one son Attorney Torren K. Pies (Ellen), Stevens Point, WI; four grandchildren Nickolas M. Auditore (Abby), Phoenix, AZ, Madeline K. Pies, New York, NY, Olivia A. Pies, Madison, WI and Torren Dawson Pies, Chicago, IL; one great grandchild Aria Kaarly Auditore, Phoenix, AZ. She was preceded in death by her son Attorney Marvin W. Pies, her parents, seven brothers and one sister.
Betty's joy in her life was her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren. The family would like to thank her special friend and companion, Angela Walker of Green Bay, WI.
Betty was a member of the Algoma United Methodist Church, a member of the Shiloh Church Cemetery Association, a charter member of the VFW Auxiliary of Algoma (now Kewaunee), and a life member of the 2nd (Indianhead) Division Auxiliary.
She was also a member of the Kewaunee County Republican Party, a former board member of the Algoma Public Library, and a former Cub Scouts Den Mother.
The family had a private burial for Betty on April 8th, 2020 at the Shiloh Church Cemetery due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 18, 2020