Betty Jane Abitz
De Pere - Betty Jane Abitz, 75, De Pere formerly of Hortonville, passed away peacefully early Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born July 17, 1943 to the late Harold and Violet (De Wall) Kramer. On December 21, 1963, she married John Norman Abitz. Betty was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran in Hortonville before moving to St. Mark Lutheran in De Pere. She diligently served at St. Mark's Food Pantry and looked forward to spending time with the sewing group at church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cooking, and baking, but it was the time spent with family that meant the most to her.
She is survived by her husband, John; children: Cheryl (Duke) Kuettel, Jennifer (Darren) Kuettel, and Stefanie (Jacques Grun) Abitz-Grun; grandchildren: Carson (Kari), Kala (Zachary), Derek (Lindsey), Kayle (Jacob), Mackenzie, Miles, and Maris; one great-granddaughter, Sawyer; and another great-granddaughter on the way. She is further survived by her sister, Linda Fuller; John's siblings: Kathy Jewell and Jim Abitz; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Jean (David) Lincoln.
A visitation will be held for Betty on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from noon until 2 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2066 Lawrence Drive, De Pere, 54115. There will be a funeral service held at 2 p.m. with Rev. John Parlow officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ryanfh.com. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019