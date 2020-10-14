1/1
Betty Jane Blohoweak
1928 - 2020
Betty Jane Blohoweak

Green Bay - Betty Jane Blohoweak, 91, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born October 25, 1928, in Green Bay, Betty married Stanley "Lucky" Blowhoweak, and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her family, Laura and Jeff Prevost and their family; and Carol and Arnie Micholicek and their family.

Private family services will be held.

Special thanks to the staff at Bishop's Court for taking care of her and Heartland Hospice.

"Here's to you Mrs. Betty!"






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
