Betty Jane Doxtator
Oneida - Betty Jane Doxtator, 93, Oneida, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Anna John Residential Care Facility on the Oneida Indian Reservation. She was born Feb. 1, 1927. She was the daughter of Celinda J. Doxtator and Bernard Bjerkvold.
Betty married Leo "Chicken" Doxtator on July 10, 1942 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Oneida. Betty and Leo had 14 children.
She is survived by 12 children: Sandra (Mike) Brehmer, Florida; Gloria (Ted) Hawk, Oneida; Deacon Bobby (Margaret) Doxtator, Oneida; Cleo (the late David) Ginsburg, Milwaukee; Carol (Bruce) VandeKamp, Oneida; Nancy (Greg) Powless, Oneida; Mike (Diane) Doxtator, Oneida; Allan Doxtator, Oneida; Jeffrey (Michelle) Doxtator, Oneida; Gerald Doxtator, Oneida; Dale Doxtator, Oneida; Michelle Doxtator, Oneida; 43 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; special grandson, Dakota Tepiew; two sisters, Evelyn (Leroy) Ming, Kansas; and Donna Bjerkvold; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leo; her mother and step-father, Celinda and Donald Barrett, and her father, Bernard Bjervold; son, Gary Doxtator; infant daughter, Patricia; one sister, Ruth Deyo; one brother, Vernon Bjerkvold.
Friends may call at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 145 St. Joseph Dr., Oneida, on Monday, March 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. with 7:30 p.m. prayer service. Funeral 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the church. Deacon Bobby Doxtator officiating. Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Oneida.Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020