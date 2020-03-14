Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Doxtator
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jane Doxtator

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jane Doxtator Obituary
Betty Jane Doxtator

Oneida - Betty Jane Doxtator, 93, Oneida, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Anna John Residential Care Facility on the Oneida Indian Reservation. She was born Feb. 1, 1927. She was the daughter of Celinda J. Doxtator and Bernard Bjerkvold.

Betty married Leo "Chicken" Doxtator on July 10, 1942 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Oneida. Betty and Leo had 14 children.

She is survived by 12 children: Sandra (Mike) Brehmer, Florida; Gloria (Ted) Hawk, Oneida; Deacon Bobby (Margaret) Doxtator, Oneida; Cleo (the late David) Ginsburg, Milwaukee; Carol (Bruce) VandeKamp, Oneida; Nancy (Greg) Powless, Oneida; Mike (Diane) Doxtator, Oneida; Allan Doxtator, Oneida; Jeffrey (Michelle) Doxtator, Oneida; Gerald Doxtator, Oneida; Dale Doxtator, Oneida; Michelle Doxtator, Oneida; 43 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; special grandson, Dakota Tepiew; two sisters, Evelyn (Leroy) Ming, Kansas; and Donna Bjerkvold; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leo; her mother and step-father, Celinda and Donald Barrett, and her father, Bernard Bjervold; son, Gary Doxtator; infant daughter, Patricia; one sister, Ruth Deyo; one brother, Vernon Bjerkvold.

Friends may call at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 145 St. Joseph Dr., Oneida, on Monday, March 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. with 7:30 p.m. prayer service. Funeral 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the church. Deacon Bobby Doxtator officiating. Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Oneida.Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -