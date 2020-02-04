|
|
Betty Jane Eddings
De Pere - Betty Jane Eddings, 93, of De Pere joined her husband in heaven on Friday, January 31, 2020. Betty was born June 21, 1926 the daughter of the late John and Emma (Schoepske) Lemke.
She married the love of her life Rocky on August 11, 1946 in Bridgeport, NE. Rocky and Betty loved to travel and they traveled all over the U.S. They loved to square dance and danced throughout the U.S. She loved music, and played piano, accordion and organ often within the churches she attended. After retirement they spent winters in Kississime, FL performing at nursing homes with Betty's Kitchen Band. They enjoyed visiting Disney World frequently, and would often go over just to have lunch. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She is survived by her 3 children, Richard (Colleen) Eddings, Melody (Bruce) Williams, and Rory (Victoria) Eddings; 9 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Rocky Eddings, her parents; her brothers, Warren Lemke, John Lembke, and Elmer Lembke.
Family and friends may gather for a Memorial Service at Faith Chapel, 800 High Meadow Ct. Green Bay, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12noon until the time of service at 1pm. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Unity Hospice in Betty's name.
Betty's family would like to thank Renaissance Assisted Living, Rennes Health and Rehab, and Unity Hospice for their loving and compassionate care in the past few years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020