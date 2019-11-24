|
|
Betty Katherine Simonsen
Sturgeon Bay - Betty Katherine Simonsen, 97, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Friday evening, November 22, 2019 at Oak Creek Assisted Living in Algoma where she resided the past four years.
She was born August 5, 1922 in Lincoln, NE the daughter of the late Albert and Magdeleine (Hansen) Gille. Betty graduated from Lincoln High School before attending Art School in Milwaukee. She moved to Wisconsin with her aunt in Racine. Betty met Lloyd Alfred Simonsen while in Racine, and they were married on December 7, 1946. They were blessed with nearly 47 years of marriage. Lloyd preceded Betty in death on October 22, 1993.
She worked at Seville Organ Company in Sturgeon Bay and Bohn's Pharmacy in Sturgeon Bay as the window designer.
Betty was an artistic, creative woman, strong in her convictions, and was never afraid to try something new.
She was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Betty enjoyed quilting, collecting antique dolls, tending her floral gardens, walks in Potawatomi State Park, and volunteering with Meals on Wheels and at the community blood bank. She loved spending time in the outdoors.
Betty will be missed by her five children, Bill Simonsen of Appleton, Linda (Clyde) Hasenjager of Sturgeon Bay, Janet (Bob) Bender of Algoma, Kathy (Brian) Kettner of Appleton, and Ken (Wendy) Simonsen of Luxemburg; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; twin brother, Bob Gille; and great-granddaughter, Abigail Hasenjager.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church with Pastor Joel Sauer officiating.
Betty will be laid to rest in Hainesville Cemetery, beside her husband, Lloyd.
Relatives and friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m.
The family would like to express its gratitude to Marie Pinchart and the compassionate caregivers of Oak Creek Assisted Living and also to Unity Hospice for their services.
Memorial donations may be given in Betty's honor for the Friends of Potawatomi Park.
Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay is assisting the Simonsen family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Betty may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019