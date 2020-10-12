1/1
Betty L. Ward
Betty L. Ward

Green Bay - Betty L. Ward, age 75, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Bellin Hospital. She was born August 8, 1945 in Friendship, TN daughter of the late Willie Claybrooks and Betty Sue Edwards.

Betty worked for many years at Kitchen Fresh Foods, retiring after many dedicated years of employment. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Her family was her pride and joy. She was a loving and dedicated mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and friend.

Betty is survived by her children: James, Robert, Brenda, Larry and Diane Ward; 5 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and 2 siblings, James Claybrooks and Gloria Ward. She is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son, Earnest Ward.

Private services will be held by Betty's family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Betty's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Bellin Hospital for their care and compassion.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
