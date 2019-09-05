|
Betty Lou (Keyes) Zellner
Allouez - Betty Lou (Keyes) Zellner passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was the daughter of Eva (Pilon) and Herbert Keyes. Betty Lou was born August 18, 1926 and just celebrated her 93rd birthday. She was married for 48 years to Jerry F. Zellner who passed away June 23, 2019.
Betty Lou graduated from West High School and spent most of her career at First Wisconsin Bank, now US Bank. She was a proud member of the Catholic Women's Club and volunteered at St. Matthew's Church. Betty Lou enjoyed many crafts through the years and has left us with many wonderful memorable pieces. She especially enjoyed ceramics and painting. She also enjoyed baking and will be remembered for her Coconut Cream Pie and Nana Cookies. She and Jerry enjoyed many summers at their place up north, and many winters in Florida. She enjoyed spending time with her dog, Sadie, who she loved very much.
Betty Lou is pre-deceased by her husband Jerry, her parents Eva and Herbert Keyes, her brothers Herb (Betty) and Gary, her sisters Joyce (Roy) Sheier, Audrey (Milt) Tennant, and Darlene (Jim) Hessel, her granddaughter Amy (Alexander) Schroeder, and great-granddaughter Ashley Schroeder. Also sister-in-law Bette Jayne (Dick) Panure.
She is survived by her children, Karen (Dick) Alexander, Mike (Lisa) Monfort, Tina (Brad Besaw) Vallier, and Sue (Todd) Wolf. Also surviving are grandchildren Tami (Kevin), Derek, Brooke, Scott, Allie (Alex), and Joey and also Brian Schroeder. Also great-grandchildren Nicole (Kyle), Megan (Jon), and Elizabeth and great-great-grandchildren Mason and Adalyn; Also many nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Joanne (Ed) Fletcher.
The family would like to extend a huge thank you to the caring staff at Allouez Sunrise Village and Heartland Hospice who gave comfort in Betty Lou's last days.
In lieu of flowers, at Betty Lou's request, please consider a donation to the Lupus Foundation in honor of her granddaughter Amy.
Family and friends may visit at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew Street, Allouez, on Friday, September 6, from 4-6pm. A prayer service will be held at 6:00pm. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019