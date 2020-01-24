Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Resources
Betty R. Sanders Obituary
Betty R. Sanders

Green Bay - Betty R. Sanders, age 87, passed away on Friday January 24, 2020 at Grancare in Green Bay. She was born on November 2, 1932 in Shawano the daughter of the late Benhardt and Ruby (Strandt) Raasch. She was united in marriage on June 19, 1953 to Ronald Sanders, their marriage was blessed with four children. Betty and Ron owned and operated Schooners Bar and Grill in the 1980s. Betty loved playing cards with her family and friends. She enjoyed knitting and spending time with her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by three children: Kathryn Close, Michael (Shawn) Sanders, and Robert (Dawn) Sanders; 12 grandchildren: Carrie (Mark) Dewey, Theresa Wavrunek, Meghan Sanders, Allyson Sanders, Jessy Naug, Tara (Nathan) Dufresne, Brittany Cayce, Goeffrey Burt, Jacob Sanders, Hunter Sanders, Ashley Holz, and Jason Holz; 17 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Ben Raasch; further survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ron, one daughter, Susan Naug, son-in-law, Harold Close, grandson, Robbie Sanders, and two sisters, Jeanne Boye and Patsy Dickson.

Friends and family may visit at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Private entombment will take place at Nicolet Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Grancare for all their care, comfort and support that was given to her and the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
