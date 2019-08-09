|
|
Betty Rasmussen Steuck
Beloit - Betty Rasmussen Steuck, age 93, of Beloit died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Riverside Terrace. She was born April 13, 1926 at the old Beloit Hospital to Raymond and Pauline (Wouters) Rasmussen who were originally from Green Bay and the children of immigrants or first-generation Americans. She graduated in 1944 from the old High School and worked in the war effort at Fairbanks & Morse where she contracted asthma from volatile fluids used in cleaning parts. She married Robert Steuck on June 21, 1947 at St. John's Lutheran Church. She was active in many church activities as part of the Fellowship Guild, Women's Guild, Quilting Ministry, Bible Studies and chaired the committee that organized funeral lunches for many years. She did not work outside the home after having her first child but did enjoy regular employment every ten years working as a census poll taker and then supervisor. She also worked election polls for many years. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, genealogical research, personal finance (bought her first computer in1984) and visiting friends and relatives.
Betty is survived by her three sons Gary (Laura) Steuck, Verona, WI, Eric (Jan) Steuck, Beloit, WI, Kurt (Patricia Porter) Steuck, San Antonio, TX; and four grandchildren, Kyle (Lisa Perry) Steuck of Seattle, WA, Sean (Sarah) Steuck of Greendale, WI, Ryan (Kate) Steuck of Beloit, WI, Stacy (Gio) Piccione of Beloit, WI; three great grandchildren, Genaya, Jayden and Clara; sisters-in-law Helen Steuck and Jeanine Schmidt of Beloit, WI; many cousins and sixteen nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; sister Dorothy Richardson and brother Ralph Rasmussen; brothers-in-law L. Jack Richardson, Eugene Steuck and Vernon Stuck and sisters-in-law Josephine Rasmussen, Marles Steuck, Margaret Stuck; and four nieces and nephews.
Betty's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1000 Bluff St., Beloit with Rev. Daniel Eddy officiating. Friends will be received Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit and again on Tuesday in Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Following Betty's service, the cortege will process to Eastlawn Cemetery for burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Beloit Regional Hospice, St. John's Lutheran Church or the . Please share a memory or a condolence with the Steuck family on our website. www.brianmarkfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019