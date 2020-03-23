|
Betty Reschke
De Pere - Betty L. Reschke, age 79 of De Pere, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born on October 8, 1940 to the late George and Dorothy (Klingbeil) Worm in New London, Wisconsin. On August 15, 1959 she married Wesley Reschke at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Neenah.
She is survived by her sons Bart and Brett (Rebecca) Reschke, grandchildren Tyler, Vaughan, Samuel, and Grace. Betty is further survived by her sister Diane Schisel, sister-in-law Mary Worm, brother-in-law Darol (Ethel) Reschke, brother-in-law David (Lynn) Reschke - as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding Betty in death are her parents, her husband Wes, her brothers Gordon (Jean) Worm, Donald Worm, Richard Worm, brother-in-law Roger Reschke and sisters-in-law Gloria Schroeder and Donna Schroeder.
Betty worked for many years at Austin's Grocery Store in the bakery department. She had an unshakable optimistic outlook on life. She took great pleasure in helping others and lived the life of a faithful servant of Christ. She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Wrightstown. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and walking outdoors. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren, and we are blessed to have known her as our mother and grandmother.
We mourn our loss, but we celebrate her victory of eternal life through faith in Christ.
Due to current health restrictions, a private family service will be held. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
The Reschke family would like to thank HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, The Odd Fellow Home, and Unity Hospice for their treatment and care for Betty.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020