Betty Spranger
Black Creek - Betty Spranger, 87, of Black Creek, passed away on April 28, 2020, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Seymour. She was born April 12, 1933, daughter of the late Oscar and Sylvia (Haver) Kappell.
On May 19, 1951, she married Eugene "Gramps" Spranger. The couple moved to Appleton and later settled on their farm in Shiocton. Farming brought Betty and her family to their final homestead on Highway G, where they retired in 1986. Eugene preceded Betty in death on July 28, 2009. On December 28, 2013, she married Philip Slinger. Philip preceded Betty in death on December 11, 2017.
Over the years Betty worked various jobs to help support her family. Later in life she took on the role of foster parent; she was a foster parent to over 60 children. Many of them would come and go, and some became like her own children.
Betty is survived by three daughters: Nancy Spranger, Clintonville; Sue Fischer, Appleton; and Kathy (Randy) Schmidt, Black Creek; three sons: Bill Spranger, Appleton; Jim (Cheryl) Spranger, Clintonville; and Eugene Jr. "Smiley" Spranger, Black Creek; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and numerous foster children; sisters-in-law: Kathy Kappell, Carol Spranger, Shirley Salerno, and Reiko Spranger, all of Appleton.
Betty was preceded in death by her sisters: Marge Rollo and Beverly Kappell; brothers: Donald Kappell and Robert "Whitey" (Joyce) Kappell; brothers-in-law: Donald Spranger, Myron (Helen) Spranger; and one foster daughter, Sue Knott.
Due to current health restrictions on mass gatherings, private services will be held. Burial will take place in South Cicero Cemetery.
The family extends a special thanks to the staffs of Good Shepherd Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice for all their special care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020