Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church
Sturgeon Bay - Betty Jean "Jeanie" Tipler, 77, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2019. Betty was born on December 15, 1941, in Fish Creek to Walter and Agnes (Resler) Eckert. Betty grew up in Egg Harbor on the bluffs of Horseshoe Bay Farms. On November 7, 1959, she married the love of her life, Armand Herbert Tipler at the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church. For many years, Betty was a successful REALTOR in Door- Kewaunee County and an active member of the Door County Board of Realtors. Betty was a loving and hospitable person and will be missed by all.

Survivors include Betty and Armand's three children, daughter Donna (Craig) Tlachac, Vista, CA and their children, Chelsea (Jeremy) Curtright, Tyler (Stephanie) Tlachac, and Justin (Andrenae) Tlachac; son Mike (Diane) Tipler, Sturgeon Bay and their children, Robert (Shana), Daniel (Sandy), Ashley, Jamie (Telly), Sam (Sadie), and Alex; son Steve (Lynne) Tipler, Sturgeon Bay, and their children, Nicholas, Samantha, Nathaniel, Mikayla, and Olivia; nine great-grandchildren; one sister Mary Ann Wendt; two brothers, Edward (Chris) Eckert, Gilbert, AZ; and Bill (Patsy) Eckert, Brussels, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her brother, Walter Eckert, Jr.

Funeral services will be 11:30 am Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church with the Rev. Reeder Herrick officiating. Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of service. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019
