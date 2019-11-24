Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Oneida United Methodist Church
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Oneida United Methodist Church
Betty "Ada" Webster


1941 - 2019
Betty "Ada" Webster Obituary
Betty "Ada" Webster

Oneida - Betty "Ada" Webster, 78, Oneida, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning November 23, 2019 with her children at her side. She was born July 30, 1941 in Marinette to the late Roy and Grace Mays.

On November 1, 1969 she married Robert "Littleman" Webster Sr. Ada worked for many years at the Oneida Casino in the Housekeeping Dept. In her free time, she had been active in the Oneida Ladies Auxiliary. Ada enjoyed knitting, Beedwork, taking walks, watching the Packers, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children; Robert (Tammy) Webster Jr., Lynn (Willy) Webster, her grandchildren; Xavior, Guillermo, and Ever. Ada is further survived by her brother and sister in laws.

She was preceded in death by her husband Littleman in 2012, as well as her siblings, mother and father in law, and brother and sister in laws.

Friends may call after 11:00AM Friday November 29, 2019 at Oneida United Methodist Church, until time of service at 2:00PM with Jeremiah Cottrell-Duebner officiating. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.

Special thanks to Kary Hemb for always being there for mom.

"Mom your laugh was infectious, we will cherish the memories."
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019
