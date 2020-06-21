Beulah Berg
Green Bay - Beulah Irene Berg, age 99 of Green Bay, formerly of Mondovi passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Bishop Court, Green Bay. She was born on November 26, 1920 to Sam and Bertha Urness of Mondovi. Beulah graduated from Mondovi High School and went on to attend Beauty School in Eau Claire. She married Paul Berg of Mondovi. Beulah lived in various cities including Mondovi, Rochester MN, Winona MN, Houston Texas, Wisconsin Rapids and Green Bay where Beulah spent her final years. Beulah enjoyed family gatherings, sewing, knitting, reading, and was an avid bridge player.
Beulah is survived by daughters, Peggy (Charles) Schroeder of Green Bay and Barbara (John) Nelson of St. Paul, MN; son, Paul Douglas Berg (Joani Miszak) of West Sacramento, CA; son-in-law, WM Shay of South Carolina; 4 grandchildren, Brian, Sarah, Arnie and Alex; 6 great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Berg in 1994; daughter, Connie Shay and sister, Marian Wayne.
A funeral service was held at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, WI on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Burial immediately followed the service at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery, Mondovi, WI. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bishops Court for their care and concern in Beulah's final years.
Beulah would comment many times:
" I had a good life, no complaints. Am thankful for good parents, good kids, good husband, good homes and friends."
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.