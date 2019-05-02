|
|
Beulah Spreeman
Peshtigo - Beulah M. Spreeman, age 89 of Peshtigo, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Beulah was born on July 12, 1929 to Franklin Sr. and Alta (Sturm) Wilber in Oshkosh. While their home in Keshena was being built, Beulah lived with the family at the cheese factory. Beulah attended St. Joseph School. She took time off of school to help raise her siblings when her mother was sick. Later, Beulah returned to school and graduated from high school. She worked at the hospital in Keshena as a nurses aid and also ran the mangle, which ironed all the sheets in the boarding school. Beulah would later take the train from Suring to Green Bay to work at the hospital as a healthcare worker. On April 7, 1951, Beulah married the love of her life Verlyn Spreeman Sr. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Keshena.
Beulah loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading gossip magazines, watching hummingbirds, reading, baking, sewing, cross stitching, and watching her favorite team, the Packers, especially when they played the Chicago Bears and she got to make candy bar bets with her granddaughters. She would always say that the Packers didn't need to win the Super Bowl, they just had to beat the Bears. Beulah looked forward to watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and Family Feud every night.
Beulah is survived by her husband, Verlyn Sr., of 68 years; 6 children, Kathleen (Dave) Selig, Verlyn Jr. "Buzz" Spreeman, James (Brenda) Spreeman, Richard Spreeman, Robert (Kathleen) Spreeman, and Susan Maloney; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; a brother, Maynard Wilber; a sister, Bev Wilber; 6 sisters-in-law, Luretta Wilber, Doris Wilber, Sylvia Wilber, Darlene Wilber, Carla Wilber, Elaine Schmidt; 2 brothers-in-law, Eugene (Della) Spreeman and William Jr. Spreeman. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Marcella Wilber, Gene Wilber, Marion "Bernard" Wilber, David Wilber, Laroy and Barbara Miller, Roger Wilber, Franklin Jr. Wilber, and Earl Wilber; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Carlyle and Marie Spreeman, Althea and Floyd Peters, Margaret and Levi Mayer, Marcella Spreeman, Earl and Sally Spreeman, John Schmidt, Elaine Spreeman, Jean Spreeman, and Shirley and Eugene Baeten; son-in-law, Steve Maloney.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 10 am until the funeral service at 1 pm. Beulah will be interred in Breed Union Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the staffs of Rennes East in Peshtigo and St. Vincent Hospital for the care offered to Beulah during her time of need.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2019